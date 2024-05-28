Milton Keynes left out of list of hospitals chosen for life-saving new NHS safety initiative

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The NHS has left busy Milton Keynes Hospital out of a list they’ve chosen to roll out Martha’s Rule, a life-saving new safety initiative for patients.

Some 16 hospital sites across the East of England have been selected to adopt and trial the rule, which is designed to avoid preventable deaths.

It allows patients, families and staff to immediately raise concerns and bring about an escalation in care in an easily recognisable and fast way.

The rule follows the tragedy of 13-year-old Martha Mills, who died from Sepsis in 2021 after staff at King's College Hospital in London failed to admit her to critical care, despite her family’s concerns that she was deteriorating.

Milton Keynes University Hospital

Martha’s campaigning parents, Merope Mills and Paul Laity, say it will save lives and encourage better, more open, communication on hospital wards, so patients feel they are listened to in their healthcare.

"We are pleased that the roll-out of Martha's Rule is off to a flying start and that the need for it has been so widely recognised," they said.

However, the rule will not yet apply in Milton Keynes University Hospital. Neighbouring Bedford hospital is on the list, as is Luton and Dunstable. But MK is omitted.

In total the NHS has chosen 143 sites across the UK to test the new rule. They say evaluation of how the system works in these sites over the course of this year will inform proposals for Martha’s Rule to later be expanded further across all acute hospitals, subject to future government funding.

NHS England is working with Martha’s parents to develop materials to advertise and explain the initiative in the hospitals. It will mean an escalation process will be available 24/7, enabling patients and families to contact a critical care outreach team that can swiftly assess a case and escalate care if necessary.

Alongside this, clinicians at participating hospitals will also formally record daily insights and information about a patient’s health directly from their families, ensuring any concerning changes in behaviour or condition are noticed.

Dr Edward Morris, medical director for the NHS in the East of England, said: “Rolling out Martha’s Rule to 16 hospital sites in the East of England in this first phase represents one of the most important changes to patient care in recent years, and it’s pleasing that there’s been such good interest from our hospitals.

"This major patient safety initiative will be rolled out to these hospitals later this year, allowing staff, patients and families to immediately raise concerns and bring about an escalation in care in an easily recognisable and fast way.

“Whilst thankfully the need for escalation of care should only be needed in a limited number of cases, this safety net has the opportunity to truly transform patient care and safety.”

The 16 sites in the East of England to test and roll out Martha’s Rule in its first year are:

Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Basildon University Hospital

Bedford Hospital

Broomfield Hospital

Colchester Hospital

Ipswich Hospital

James Paget University Hospital

Lister Hospital

Luton and Dunstable University Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Peterborough City Hospital

Princess Alexandra Hospital

Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn

Southend University Hospital

Watford General Hospital