Milton Keynes leisure centre and golf club both under threat due to soaring energy costs and supply problems

Looming costs could threaten Woughton Leisure Centre and Windmill Hill Golf Centre, which are both run by 1Life in Milton Keynes.

The company is battling soaring energy costs coupled with a shortage of supplies needed to keep swimming pools open. Predictions show the cost to run a leisure centre will still more than double in 2023 from utilities usage alone.

Now 1Life is urging the people of MK to support both centres to help keep them open and support the “minor changes” the company is putting in place to save energy.

The swimming pool at Woughton Leisure Centre is costing a small fortune to keep open

The biggest problem is the swimming pool at Woughton Leisure Centre. This year prices to operate a pool have risen by 150% compared to 2021 - and they are showing no signs of slowing down, with experts predicting a further rise up to 185%, says 1Life.

On top of this there is a nationwide shortage of chlorine, for which operators are blaming factors ranging from a production fall in China to Brexit and the war in Ukraine.

“The issue has been well documented but the threat is now ever more apparent as many swimming pools around the country are struggling to secure chemicals for pool maintenance, which have forced many pools up and down the country to close,” said a 1Life spokesman.

1Life sites have all remained open and are committed to remaining so, he said.

Advertisement

Steve Bambury, 1Life commercial director said: “Thankfully we’ve not been forced to close any facilities and our supplies, although expensive, are well stocked. We now face a new crisis and challenge, like everyone we are being hit by the rising cost of living. However, we remain committed to our local communities up and down the country.

"We offer a range of health and fitness classes and sessions to suit all ages and abilities and we urge you to come down and explore what’s new at our centres in Milton Keynes.”

He said each centre is looking to deliver consumption efficiencies to offset some of the additional costs.