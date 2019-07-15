Milton Keynes link to £50 as new face of banknote is revealed

The face of the new £50 note has been revealed as Alan Turing.

The Bletchley Park codebreaker, who saved millions of lives during the Second World War, has been named by Bank of England governor Mark Carney.

Considered to be the father of computer science, it's the first time someone convicted of homosexuality has been selected to appear on a banknote.

"Alan Turing was an outstanding mathematician whose work has had an enormous impact on how we live today," said Mr Carney.

"As the father of computer science and artificial intelligence, as well as a war hero, Alan Turing's contributions were far ranging and path breaking. Turing is a giant on whose shoulders so many now stand."

The Bank of England had asked the public for suggestions of who should appear on the £50 note from the world of science. A shortlist was drawn up by a committee with Professor Stephen Hawking almost making the cut. But it was Turing who was selected with the new note entering circulation by the end of 2021.