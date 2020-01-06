Milton Keynes Lions Club in Australian bushfire crisis appeal

As the world is gripped by the devastating series of massive bushfires across Australia, the Lions Club in Bletchley is doing its bit.

All Lions Clubs in the UK are launching an appeal to support the victims of the tragedy and have already donated £114,000 in advance.

Firefighters on high alert in Australia (Getty)

The money will go directly to local Lions Clubs in the affected area in Australia and they can make the decision what is needed, as this may vary in different areas.

100 per cent of the money goes to victims of the disaster.

If you would like to donate, contact Lions secretary in Bletchley on 0845 8339592 or secretary@lcbmk.co.uk and discuss how you can help with the appeal.

At least 24 people have been killed in the tragedy so far, which has affected almost five million hectares in New South Wales alone.

Although there has been rainfall, officials warn high temperatures could return this week - and with that, the risk of fire.