Milton Keynes location named as second best sunflower farm in the UK
The Patch Milton Keynes, located at Mount Mill Farm, opened in 2019, and across 50 acres boasts more than 500,000 sunflowers and 50 million wildflowers.
The ranking comes from plant and sunflower experts Beards and Daisies who analysed sunflower farms across the country.
They considered factors including visitor satisfaction and field size, and gave The Patch a score of 9.6, as well as a star rating of 4.7.
The Patch MK was just beaten to top spot by Sam’s Sunflower Fields, based at Hayling Island in Hampshire, which achieved a score of 9.7.
The Patch MK features flower fields, with fields of sunflowers, plus woods, a nature area and animals including Galloway cattle, Kerry sheep and pigmy goats.
Meanwhile, the fun fields features games and attractions including mazes, nine hole mini golf and a climbing structure.
The Patch MK is open daily until August 30, excluding Mondays, with the exception of the late August Bank Holiday Monday, from 10am to 5pm, with advanced booking recommended.