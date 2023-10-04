Milton Keynes looks back on amazing year of celebrations to mark 250th anniversary of hymn Amazing Grace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trustees of the Cowper & Newton Museum in Olney have looked back on what has been an “amazing” year celebrating the town’s famous hymn.

The Trustees knew that the 250th anniversary of Amazing Grace was a milestone to be marked and formed a special steering group called Amazing Grace 250 to organise a packed programme of community events throughout the year.

The hymn was Written in Olney by Reverend John Newton (1725 – 1807) for his New Year’s Day service in 1773 at the town’s St Peter & St Paul Church.

Today Olney’s Cowper & Newton Museum shares the history of the life of John Newton and of Amazing Grace which is now internationally known.

Museum Trustee Amanda Molcher said: “It was of fundamental importance to us that this anniversary gave people an opportunity to share their thoughts and feelings about Amazing Grace and JohnNewton, and we were determined that this had to be a partnership project. “Through discussions in Olney and with MK City Council, the Open University, the parish church of St Peter & St Paul, the Friends of the Caribbean-MK, the Stables, the African Diaspora Foundation-MK, the African and Caribbean Arts & Heritage Union-MK, the Sierra Leone Committee-MK, Arts &Heritage Alliance-MK and Olney Town Council, we established a steering group.

"Together, we developed the Amazing Grace 250 project and were delighted when our programme, Amazing Grace 250: A Diverse Legacy, secured funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Arts Council England, Milton Keynes City Council and the MK Community Foundation.”

Following a launch event at the Museum in July 2022, the programme got underway with a host of exhibitions and special events in Olney, Milton Keynes and beyond.

Highlights included:

An international conference in partnership with the Open University, now available on You Tube

The world premiere of a new piece of music, Forever?, commissioned by the Museum with The Stables and supported by Arts Council England and Milton Keynes City Council

Special events on New Year’s Day 2023 in Olney, in Milton Keynes and around the world through the virtual Big Sing

The creation of Sweet Sound Gospel Choir – who featured in the Songs of Praise Amazing Grace special – and the 250 Voices Choir

New displays in the Museum developed with Museumand, the National Caribbean Heritage Museum, plus a special exhibition exploring the art and culture of Sierra Leone and the first Amazing Grace online exhibition

Special events for young people working with local schools and Milton Keynes Youth Council

More than 50 community events, including the creation of the Amazing Grace Community Quilt and the Amazing Grace Community Orchard.