Milton Keynes lottery winner scoops £1,000 in weekly draw

Lucky lottery winner Laraine Hutchinson of Milton Keynes will be celebrating tonight after scooping £1,000 in this week's Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery draw.

Mr David Taylor, also of Milton Keynes, won £25.

Congratulations to them both.

The Thames Valley Air Ambulance Lottery is a fun way to give regularly to support a vital service.

You’ll be in with a chance of winning the top prize of £1,000 as well as a second prize of £250 and ten prizes of £25 in a weekly draw.

To enter the TVAA weekly lottery draw you must be 16 years or over and live in the UK. Entries are only £1 a week and winners are drawn every Friday.

Payments are taken by Direct Debit every month. Your first payment will include two additional entries to make sure that you never miss a draw.