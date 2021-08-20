Milton Keynes lottery winner scoops £1,000 in weekly draw
Buying ticket is fun way to support vital Thames Valley Air Ambulance charity
Lucky lottery winner Laraine Hutchinson of Milton Keynes will be celebrating tonight after scooping £1,000 in this week's Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery draw.
Mr David Taylor, also of Milton Keynes, won £25.
Congratulations to them both.
The Thames Valley Air Ambulance Lottery is a fun way to give regularly to support a vital service.
You’ll be in with a chance of winning the top prize of £1,000 as well as a second prize of £250 and ten prizes of £25 in a weekly draw.
To enter the TVAA weekly lottery draw you must be 16 years or over and live in the UK. Entries are only £1 a week and winners are drawn every Friday.
Payments are taken by Direct Debit every month. Your first payment will include two additional entries to make sure that you never miss a draw.
For more details visit https://www.tvairambulance.org.uk/support-us/lottery/