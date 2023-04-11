A luxury coffee machine company with an impressive list of high end clients has won the praise of city MP Ben Everitt .

XpressCoffee Group, based in Castlethorpe, supplies customised machines, including a Bean-to-Cup system, to clients including Aston Martin, Ferrari, BMW, Ralph Lauren, Honda, Virgin and Warner Brothers

Even coffee connoisseur cops at Thames Valley Police are enjoying the company’s brews.

Xpress Coffee's Tristan Palmer (right) with Ben Everitt MP

XpressCoffee was launched over a decade ago by Chris Palmer, who wanted to concentrate on high-end commercial coffee machine and servicing.

The company operates at international sporting events such as the World Superbikes, designing branded coffee machines for the BMW team.

Today it is expanding into new areas thanks to Chris' sons Owen and Tristan, who at the ages of 21 and 22 have brought a new entrepreneurial flare.

Growing up Tristan and Owen always helped out with the business. Their first venture was at the age of seven with their own coffee and car wash service.

In the past two years, working together, the family launched FreshCoffee2Go as a new standalone coffee and confection vending business.

Milton Keynes North MP Ben Everitt visited the company's HQ to meet the family and sample the coffee..

He said: "Tristan and Owen are ones to watch. Their dedication and passion for business is so impressive to see. It is the kind of entrepreneurial spirit I think makes Milton Keynes a special place to start and grow a company.

"XpressCoffee is also putting MK on the map! Who'd have thought Ferrari, Ralph Lauren and Aston Martin get their coffee machines designed and made in Castlethorpe. It's also great to see the team growing, hiring new staff and showing us all that hard work really does pay off!"

Tristan Palmer said: "It was great to have Ben visit. The entire team at XpressCoffee have been working so hard for the last few years. Like most industries, we were hit hard by the pandemic. But we survived and today we are growing and bringing on more clients across our different businesses almost every day.