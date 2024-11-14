Milton Keynes main Post Office at city shopping centre is in danger of closing down

Milton Keynes city centre Post Office could be closed down

A Post Office that has been a hub of the city centre for decades is in danger of closing down, it has been revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Milton Keynes facility in Midsummer Boulevard at centre:mk is one of 115 branches nationally on an ‘at risk’ list published this week by the Communication Workers Union, which represents Post Office staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the union, there could be 1,000 jobs at risk throughout the country.

The news follows announcement by Post Office bosses yesterday (Wednesday) that they are looking to streamline operations by offloading 115 directly-owned branches within its network of 11,500.

The major shake-up could see businesses transferred to retail partners or postmasters, or potentially closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already the Communication Workers Union has lashed out at the proposals and described them as “immoral”,

CWU boss, Dave Ward said: "We call on the Post Office to immediately halt these planned closures and the attached consultations - which, historically, have been nothing but playing lip service - and engage with the CWU on protecting jobs and services.”

The Midsummer Boulevard Post Office has been a feature of the shopping centre since it opened and is still well used by the public. It is open weekdays from 9am until 6pm and on Saturdays from 9am until 5.30pm.