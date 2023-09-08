Milton Keynes man among gang of county lines drug dealers jailed for total of 29 years​​​​​​​

Watch more videos on Shots!

Four drug dealers who ran a county lines drug network in Hemel Hempstead have been jailed for more than 29 years.

The gang, including a man from Bletchley, were arrested in December 2021 following a long running investigation by Hertfordshire Constabulary’s specialist county lines unit, Operation Mantis.

They ran the county line in the Hemel Hempstead area between May and December 2021, using the homes of several vulnerable people as a base to sell crack cocaine and heroin.

Tyrese Abbas, 22, was sentenced to eight years and six months for conspiracy to supply class A drugs

They appeared for sentencing at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday (6/9), after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing:

> Tolga Ahmet, 23, of Whitethorn Street, London, was sentenced to nine years and one month for conspiracy to supply class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin)

> Tyrese Abbas, 22, of Buckingham Road, Bletchley, was sentenced to eight years and six months for conspiracy to supply class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin)

> David Charles, 49, of Oban Street, London, was sentenced to six years and four months for conspiracy to supply class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin)

> Joe Naulls-Buttigieg, 26, of Eric Street, London, was sentenced to five years and three months for conspiracy to supply class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin).

Detective Sergeant Chris Cowell, from Herts Constabulary’s Operation Mantis team, said: “This gang ran a major drug supply network in the Hemel area, dealing in crack cocaine and heroin using several ‘cuckooed’ properties as a base for their criminal activities.

"Successfully dismantling another significant network will have a big impact on drug use and associated crime and also send a message to anyone involved in drug dealing that we are watching and they will be caught and face long jail terms.

“Exploitation of vulnerable people is just one of the tragic symptoms of organised drug gangs. They often use young people to handle drugs and money, drawing them deeper into gang affiliation that often leads to violence and abuse.”

