Milton Keynes man arrested in connection with fire at famous Crooked House pub​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

He and second man arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life
By News Team
Published 25th Aug 2023, 13:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 14:05 BST

A 33-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested in connection with a fire at the Crooked House pub in Himley, Staffordshire.

A second man, 66, from Dudley, has also been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The two remain in custody today and are being questioned by officers while the investigation by Staffordshire Police continues.

A man from Milton Keynes has been arrested in connection with a fire at The Crooked House pub in Himley, Staffs
A spokesman said: “We continue to appeal to anyone with any information which could help us to get in touch. Call 101, quoting incident 761 of 5 August or message us using Live Chat on our website here

“You can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

> The Crooked House pub, also known as the ‘wonky pub’ burned down on August 5 shortly after being taken over by new owners and was later demolished.