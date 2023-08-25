A 33-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested in connection with a fire at the Crooked House pub in Himley, Staffordshire.

A second man, 66, from Dudley, has also been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two remain in custody today and are being questioned by officers while the investigation by Staffordshire Police continues.

A man from Milton Keynes has been arrested in connection with a fire at The Crooked House pub in Himley, Staffs

A spokesman said: “We continue to appeal to anyone with any information which could help us to get in touch. Call 101, quoting incident 761 of 5 August or message us using Live Chat on our website here

“You can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”