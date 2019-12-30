Milton Keynes man awarded MBE for services to his community

A Wolverton man who set up a community fridge for the town has been awarded an MBE in the New Year Honour list for his services to the community.

Christopher Bridgman secured funding in 2017 to open the fridge scheme in the foyer of the Old Bath House, where is is chair of the trustees.

The two fridges and one freezer are filled with surplus food donated by residents and businesses. People are welcome to go along and help themselves to what they need.

At the time of the launch, Mr Bridgman said: “Wolverton is well known for its active, caring and generous community, and we have every confidence that the local community will get behind this project and support this hugely valuable community resource.”

His MBE was announced when the New Year Honours list was published on Saturday.

He runs a commercial landscape and living roof services company called Bridgman & Bridgman. The company led on a campaign called Don’t Rubbish Wolverton, which organised clean up days throughout the town.

Mr Bridgman has also helped Wolverton achieve success in the annual Britain in Bloom contest.