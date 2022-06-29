Milton Keynes man beats terminal cancer and writes a book about his success story

Peter Adams was 44 when he was told he had Stage 4 oesophageal cancer diagnosis that had spread to his lymph system.

Against all odds, he managed to beat the metastasis and had his stomach and part of my oesophagus removed two years later.

The chemo left him so ill with blood clots and sepsis that he could only complete four out of the planned six cycles. But he continued taking cancer drug Herceptin for three years.

Peter Adams has written a book about how he's managed to defeat terminal cancer

Alongside the NHS treatment, Peter developed his own strict regime. This included an alkaline diet, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, infrared saunas, meditation and an array of supplements.

He said: “I am an inspiration to the doctors who have been managing my medical treatment and my success has been under-pinned by my own treatment protocols I have been running in parallel. They say that I am running my own race! Whilst this sounds good, it is totally unchartered territory.”

Last year the cancer spread to another lymph node but again, with conventional treatments and ramping up his own regime, Peter managed to defeat it once more.

“It’s still a mental battle, but feel I am winning it slowly. Although the cancer seemed to arrive promptly, it had likely been developing for years and I cannot expect its retreat to be quick in this respect.

Peter's book is published on June 30

"This cancer prompted me to reflect upon a lot of things, including myself, and look at ways I could empower myself to conquer this challenge. “

One decision Peter made was to write about his battle and all he learned along the way in the hope that it may help others in the same situation.

His book, called Tell Me Why..? is being published tomorrow (Wednesday) and is available on Amazon here.

"Having unwittingly entered into the world of cancer with a terminal diagnosis at the age of 44, I felt compelled to share my journey with others facing similar life-threatening challenges. I have learnt so very much about myself, complimentary therapies and nutrition that can literally make the difference between life and death,” he said.

"If you have ever faced a situation that turns your known world upside down, then my journey and its learnings will help you make sense of it all and allow you to establish your own path through it.”

Peter had worked as a mechanical engineer for years but retired in 2019 to spend more time with his wife Emma and children Ben, 24 and Katy, 21 and take stock of his life.

Always a creative person, he became passionate about photography and now volunteers as a photographer for the National Trust.

“The cancer has changed me.. .I have a totally different outlook on life and live for every opportunity that comes my way,” he said.