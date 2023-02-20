Milton Keynes man becomes published author at the age of 81 after writing poems about life

A MK 81-year-old has become a published author of a book of poems he has written throughout his long lifetime.

Terence Martin, usually known as Sam, worked as a scientist during his career and says he never set out to be a poet.

But over the years, he was inspired to write the verses at various points in his life, he says.

Terence Martin is 81

‘Thoughts and Memories in a Life’ is available on Amazon for £5.99 and has been given five stars by reviewers, who describe it as “heartfelt and very readable’”.

One reviewer stated: “He encapsulates recollections of love and fears he has for the natural world and our unique planet, of love for his family, of human experiences, both joyous and at times unremittingly sad… I enjoyed this poetic journey from the past to the present.”

Terence said: The poems of this collection are diverse in form and content. It is a journey through life with memories and images of the past together with thoughts, arguments and ideas that relate directly to our lives and our presence here.

"The themes will strike a chord with many, and although very personal to me, everyone should find meaning in them that will reflect on their own lives.”

Terence is a blitz baby and spent hIs formative years in South London, but loved to Milton Keynes 1969 to live on the Lakes Estate in Bletchley. He now lives in Wavendon.

"I was a scientist, not the background you might expect for writing poetry, but my problem solving abilities and love of outdoors give a certain insight into life,” he said.

"My poems have come to me at various points throughout his life triggered by memories , events or problems that have impacted my thought. I see verse as painting your thoughts with words.”His longest poem is ‘I am Gaia’ and speaks of our planet’s past, present and future.