Milton Keynes man defies stereotypes to run 111 kilometres in memory of beloved mother-in-law

A Milton Keynes man has jogged an incredible 111 kilometres in memory of the mother-in-law he adored.

Carl Sablon's mammoth effort has already raised more than £5,000 to Willen Hospice, where mum-in-law Lily was nursed her her final days last year.

“Unlike the usual stereotypes about mothers-in-law, I struck gold and ended up with the kindest, most angelic, beautiful person,” he said.

“She battled cancer on three separate occasions over the past 20 years and I was incredibly moved by her endless courage and how she never complained of her pain or the fear of leaving us.”

Carl started his run at the start of the Grand union Canal at Paddington Basin in London and, over the course of two days, ran all the way back to Milton Keynes.

His finish point was St Andrew's Church in Great Linford, which is Lily's final resting place.

Moral support, snacks and energy drinks were provided along the route by colleagues from the MK office of Hollis LLP, where Carl works as a building surveyor.

The first day he completed 64km before stopping off for a night's rest at a hotel in Hemel Hempstead. The following day he completed the final 47km, meeting up with his wife and two daughters in Leighton Buzzard.

Carl admitted the final 10km was one of the most physically and mentally testing times of his life.

“The thought of quitting was never far from my mind... The thought of Lily, the presence of my wife, and the fortuitous sight of a canal boat named Lily when my final resolve was ebbing away all helped to squash these thoughts as I reminded myself that I would regret not finishing at the grave,” he said.

“I made up my mind that I had to push myself through the pain. At this stage absolutely everything was aching, even my hands and fingers had started to swell.

“The constant thought of my mother-in-law was at the forefront of my mind, and I kept reminding myself that the pain I was going through didn’t compare to what she went through whilst battling cancer.”

Carl completed the last 3km with his wife and father in law on either side, supporting his weight under each arm.

He said: “We reached Lily’s grave in the dark on Saturday evening. We were all overwhelmed by emotion at the task I had just completed and the purpose behind it,” he said.

You can donate to Carl's Willen Hospice fund online here.