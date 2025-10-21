A Milton Keynes man diagnosed with a brain tumour features alongside a singer from The Wanted in a campaign to launch a Memory Bank art installation.

Ed Brady was diagnosed with glioblastoma a year ago, a day after his 59th birthday.

He is now featuring in a video which forms part of a campaign by cancer care provider GenesisCare, which includes the launch of a Memory Bank, an art installation which focuses on making every moment count.

Ed, who lives with his wife Gill and their three grown-up children, suffered with frequent minor headaches and a few stumbles and falls, before going to a walk-in centre in the city, which eventually led to his diagnosis.

During the video Ed talks to singer from The Wanted Siva Kaneswaran about his diagnosis and the Optune Gio device he wears on his head, a treatment that delivers Tumour Treating Fields which aims to disrupt glioma cell division.

“We went to the local walk-in centre the day after my birthday in Milton Keynes and the doctor there referred us straight to A&E for a scan,” he said.

“We waited in the hospital for many hours before I was told that they’d found a mass on my brain and was admitted into hospital.

“It was a huge shock for me and it became apparent from there that I had a significant brain related issue and I was referred to specialists in Oxford.”

Ed Brady and his wife Gill are interviewed by The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran about his diagnosis with glioblastoma, as part of a video released to coincide with the Memory Bank initiative

Glioblastoma is an aggressive brain tumour which affects approximately 3,200 people in the UK each year, with only 25 per cent surviving for more than 12 months.

The Memory Bank is an artwork and installation which features memories from glioblastoma patients, including Ed.

It aims to showcase how human connections have helped patients negotiate this challenging chapter in their lives, while also showcasing advancements in treatments which can increase the life expectancy of glioblastoma patients.

“Following my MRI I met with Professor Plaha and he took me through my options and clearly explained that I had a brain tumour - most likely a glioblastoma - and that my prognosis was most likely 12-15 months,” Ed said.

“We quickly decided to have surgery even though I have a heart condition which made surgery more complicated.

“I had my surgery at a private hospital in London which took about six to eight hours.

“I was given the ‘pink drink’ beforehand so that the operating team could identify the tumour during surgery.

“They used a dye to identify the cancerous cells during surgery and the team were really pleased with all they were able to remove.

“I stayed in hospital for a few days after surgery and then went home. I started the chemotherapy and radiotherapy just before Christmas.

“As soon as I had my diagnosis, I realised how relevant the phrase ‘life is short’ is.

“I realised I needed to make the most of the time I have left.

“I’ve now reconnected with lots of family and it is such a joy to have all my Irish family back in my life.

“I am blessed to have a wonderful wife and kids, and we enjoy a really close bond.”

Wanted singer Siva also contributes his own experiences to the Memory Bank art installation, following the death of his bandmate Tom Parker, who suffered complications from glioblastoma, in March 2022.

“I know from personal experience that supporting a loved one following a glioblastoma diagnosis can be really overwhelming and while the long-term prognosis is not good, it’s so important to harness the power of hope and a positive mindset after diagnosis,” Siva said.

“What I love most about this campaign is that it’s all about prioritising precious human interactions and connections and making every moment count.

“The Memory Bank audio art installation packs a powerful punch as it captures and celebrates the very essence of what makes us who we are.

“It helps those affected to value the moment and ‘bank’ precious new memories, shared with loved ones and to make the most of every day.”

