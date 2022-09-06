Milton Keynes man hospitalised with internal bleeding after horror incident on inflatable assault course in Thailand

Callum Ryan, 21, says a 'dodgy landing' made his lungs hit his ribs - which caused them to bleed and left him coughing up blood.

After the jump Callum and girlfriend, Beth Colley, 19, travelled from the Grand Canyon water park, Chiang Mai, to Pye, on a three-and-a-half-hour coach journey.

But when they arrived, Callum was feeling so unwell he went to the nearest hospital - only to find it was closed and be told to head back in the morning.

Callum Ryan

The next day, he was given an X-ray and was told he had dislocated his ribs and damaged his lungs.

Callum then had to head back to Chiang Mai - to the Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital and he was kept there for a few days to be assessed.

Callum, a digital creator, from Milton Keynes, said: "It is a hot spot for tourists and I thought it would be great fun.

"There was a big bouncy cushion at the waterpark that you jump on to and I thought: 'Let's give it a go.'

Grand Canyon water park in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

"My girlfriend, Beth, went first - there was a five-metre drop to jump on the cushion - she did a backflip into the water from the cushion which propelled her into the air.

"I thought I'd do a backflip and I got the two biggest lads to jump on the cushion at the same time.

"They said they have never seen someone hit the height that I did - I landed in a dodgy way, flat on my back.

"As soon as I landed in the water, I knew I'd done something wrong. I swam up underwater and the second I hit the air, I had a handful of blood.

Callum Ryan's X-ray pictures

"Straight away within two or three seconds, I coughed up a handful of blood and that went on for 30 minutes."

The couple were on a four-month travelling trip taking in Dubai, Vietnam, Bali and Thailand. But Callum was forced to leave his girlfriend in Pye as he headed back on a three-and-a-half coach journey to the hospital alone.

Thankfully Callum's costs were covered by health insurance and he has since made a full recovery.