Milton Keynes man is jailed for 16 weeks for driving offences that ‘put people's lives at risk’

Owusu Kwaku Nyantakyi from Underwood Place in Oldbrook, admitted one count of driving while over the prescribed limit for alcohol , one count of driving whilst disqualified and one count of driving without insurance.

The charges relate to an offence in Linford Wood last Friday.

He was this week sentenced at Oxford Magistrates Court to 16 weeks in prison. This was 12 weeks for the driving offences and four weeks for a previous suspended sentence.

Nyantakyi was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for four years.

Investigating officer, PC Christopher Ruvolo-Jones, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “The defendant in this case chose to drive a motor vehicle knowing he was intoxicated and disqualified from driving.