A Milton Keynes man has been jailed for more than three years for possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis.

Daniel Roy, 34, of Cambridge Street in Wolverton, was sentenced to three years and three months behind bars for drug offences after twice being found by police in possession of class A and B drugs.

Roy, who was jailed following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court, was also found guilty of supplying or selling a medicinal product not subject to general sale.

Roy was first stopped by police in Bradwell Common in December 2024, when drug-related items were found in his car.

Daniel Roy has been jailed for more than three and a half years for possessing cocaine and cannabis

After further searches, he was identified as the driver, while class A drugs, namely cocaine, and class B drugs, namely cannabis, were located, leading to Roy being arrested and charged that day.

Then in January 2025, Roy was stopped in his vehicle on the road outside his home, where he was found in possession of multiple phones and cash.

His address was searched, and further class A and B drugs were found by officers. Roy was subsequently remanded in custody.

Speaking after the verdict, investigating officer Detective Constable Steven King, said: “I welcome the sentencing for Daniel Roy for these drug offences.

“There are inherent risks to taking these drugs and Thames Valley Police will do everything they can to stop this, if you have any information around drugs and those supplying it please contact us.

“This outcome underscores our commitment to protecting communities and holding offenders accountable.”

