Milton Keynes man jailed for possessing crack cocaine and heroin worth £20,000

He was handed sentence of 2 years and nine months

A Milton Keyes man has been jailed for drug offences including possession of rack cocaine and heroin.

Malachi Bissue, aged 26, of Moorfoot, Fullers Slade, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison at Amersham Crown Court on Thursday (27/10).

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply controlled drug of class A, namely crack cocaine and heroin.

Police caught up with Bissue shortly after 3pm on April 25 this year, after a stop search of a vehicle in a car park in Tower Drive, Neath Hill.

Officers found suspected class A drugs in the centre console along with two mobile phones, one of which were linked to a known illegal drugs operation.

Bissue was in the driving seat so officers arrested him.

Officers then searched Bissue’s home address and found more suspected class A drugs in his bedroom, including items used to prepare crack cocaine.

In total, the officers seized more than 700 wraps of crack cocaine and 63 grams of heroin, with an approximate street value of £20,000.

Bissue was charged the following day.

Detective Constable Steve King, said: “Illegal drug supply in Milton Keynes and the wider Thames Valley is taken extremely seriously.

“We will do all that we can to pursue, arrest and convict the people involved, who target the vulnerable members of the community.

“However, we need the community’s support if we’re going to rid our city of illegal drugs, so please report any suspicious activity or information about drug-dealing to police.