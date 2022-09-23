Milton Keynes man jailed for stabbing housemate with pair of scissors

A man has been jailed after being convicted of a charge of GBH wounding with intent, after stabbing a housemate with a pair of scissors.

Ovidiu Vizitiu, 43, of Shenley Lodge, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday where he was sentenced to four years and three months’ imprisonment.

The case relates to an incident on March 11 this year when police were called to an address in Shenley Lodge, Milton Keynes, following reports of a stabbing at around 12.44am.

The victim, a man in his 30s, had returned to the house he shared with Vizitiu and two other men.

He had been told Vizitiu has been drinking all day and messing around with kitchen knives. He found Vizitiu drunk on the kitchen floor but moments later Vizitiu ran to the victim’s room, kicked the door in and threatened to kill the victim.

He then lunged at the victim with a pair of scissors.

The victim tried to defend himself but was stabbed several times.

The victim managed to escape upstairs and barricaded himself in but police were called and Vizitiu was arrested.

The victim received stab wounds to his arm, chest and legs and was treated in hospital but later discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Scott Dempsey, of CID, said: “Vizitiu carried out a vicious and unprovoked attack on his housemate.

“It is only right that Vizitiu has been jailed as this was a serious assault resulting in significant scarring and psychological issues suffered for the victim.