Milton Keynes man jailed for supplying heroin

A Milton Keynes man has been jailed for more than two years after supplying heroin.

Dylan Bowen, 30, from Charbray Crescent in the city was found guilty of possession with intent to supply the Class A drug heroin and possessing criminal property and has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

At around midday on March 31, officers approached Bowen while he was seen talking to another person.

Bowen escaped on foot and discarded a mobile phone.

He was detained and found with another mobile phone, £200 in cash and seven individual wraps of heroin.

Following a house search three more individual wraps of heroin were found, while messages linking him to the supply of drugs were found on the mobile phones.

Bowen was charged on the same day and pleaded guilty to the offences the following day.

Investigating officer Steven King said: “Bowen was supplying Class A drugs within Milton Keynes to some of the community’s most vulnerable people.

“Bowen will now have some time to reflect on his behaviour and how it impacts others.

“Thames Valley Police will do everything possible to disrupt the supply of drugs and seek justice to those involved.

“The Proactive Team will continue to work hard to stop the supply of drugs in Milton Keynes and, with the public’s help, this can be increased.

“If you have any information that may help, report it to us by calling 101 or by making a report online via our website.

“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”