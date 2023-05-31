Milton Keynes man launches new dog food range that's so good you can eat it yourself

A city dog lover has launched his own brand of pet food that he taste tests himself.

Liam Wylie uses only human grade ingredients to produce his Boost range of cooked meals and treats for dogs.

His slogan is ‘So good you could eat it yourself’ and indeed he personally taste tests the recipes before launching them on the market.

Liam taste tests all his dog food recipes

“All the dog meals are gently cooked over a long period of time, this is important as this process locks in all of the nutrients and keeps any nasties at bay. All of our recipes are made with locally sourced, human grade and clean simple ingredients,” he said.

This week the Boost products have been launched at selected Sainsbury’s stores, including Sainsbury’s in Witan Gate, CMK. There’s an introductory half price offer to encourage people to pick up a meal for their furry friends, said Liam, who is a former Citizen delivery boy.

The idea of Boost started when his own dog Biggie was sadly diagnosed with congenital kidney failure at just 10 weeks old.

"The diagnosis was bleak,” he said. “The vets said he would have three months to live and prescribed him some very bland dog kibble, much like cereal.

Boost dog food is made with human grade ingredients

"Biggie wouldn’t eat this so I started experimenting with different gently cooked recipes to see if I could get him eating.

"Not only did he eat but everything about Biggie flourished with these meals to the point you wouldn’t know he was poorly.”

Liam also switched his other dog Ezra onto the meals and he showed improvements to his energy levels and his anxiety.

Biggie ended up living for much longer than the vet’s prognosis, said Liam.

Liam's dog food range was inspired by his own dog

“It was clear to me this was because of the good clean and nutritious food he was eating. So this got me thinking why are there not more nutritious, clean, natural meals available for our pets. So Boost was born.”

He recruited manufacturing partners in Northern Ireland to produce his recipes in bulk and then launched the company, with the Boost logo incorporating tiny pictures of both Biggie and Ezra.