An MK motorist has launched a petition to the government demanding recompense for sub-standard roads.

Cameron Forrest is asking that daily council tax discounts should be given to residents if the council fail to maintain local roads to an acceptable level.

His petition can be viewed here.

People should receive council tax discounts for sub-standard roads, states the petition

It states: “Motorists have to keep our cars roadworthy and can be fined if they are not kept to the standard, I believe we should be holding local authorities to the same standard, that if a road is not adequately maintained, then they should be required to reduce council tax charges for each day until it is.”

The petition adds: “Local authorities are allowed to charge us for driving through certain areas based on emissions. Whilst that is a different argument for another time, we believe that local authorities should be required to reduce council tax charges for each day, for each road that is not adequately maintained and car worthy.

“This should be an impactful enough amount to ensure that the local authority actually takes accountability and makes the appropriate action within a reasonable time.”

The petition is on the UK Government and Parliament’s special petition site and will run for six months, until August 24.

If it reaches 10,000 signatures, the government will respond to it. And if it gathers 100,000 signatures, it will be considered for debate in Parliament.