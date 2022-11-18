Milton Keynes man missing for nearly three weeks found safe and well
Police have shared the good news after a lengthy search
By Sally Murrer
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
A Milton Keynes man missing for nearly three weeks has been found safe and well say police.
Police issued several appeals for help to locate Dean, 36, as concerns grew for his welfare.
But thankfully the man, who had last been seen in MK nearly three weeks ago, has now been found safe and well.
“The public’s response to the media appeal was key in finding him so thanks for sharing,” a police spokesman said.
“The response to the appeal was overwhelming and led to him being located.”