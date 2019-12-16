Milton Keynes man organises rollercoaster event for people scared of heights

A young man who is terrified of heights is urging fellow phobics from all over the country to join him on a rollercoaster of a journey in the new year.

Jack Warby, 21, was always too scared to go on rollercoaster rides in a theme park yet part of him longed to join in the fun.

The famous Rita roller coaster

He believes the answer lies in the power of a crowd, and now he is organising a mass “cure day” at Alton Towers called Ride Your Fears Away.

He has announced the event on Twitter here and is urging other people with rollercoaster anxieties to join him.

“I think there must be thousands of people out there who, like me, are scared of heights but wish they could have the fun of a rollercoaster ride. I want us all to come together and get over our fears,” he said.

Jack, who lives on Conniburrow, plans to hold his event in June 2020 and will be inviting rollercoaster experts and YouTubers along to give moral support.

Jack Warby

Meanwhile, just to check he can do it on the day, he had paid a lone visit to the theme park and forced himself to board one of the roller coasters.

“I was petrified,” he said. “I screamed all the way round, but it was a really good feeling when I got off.”

There are 10 rollercoasters at Alton Towers, but the ultimate is the Rita, which runs at speed of 100km per hour – faster than a racing car.

It is the fifth fastest rollercoaster in the UK, with passengers experiencing a maximum G force of 4.7.

“I don't know whether we'll be ready for the Rita, but we'll try,” said Jack.