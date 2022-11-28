Milton Keynes man reaches the grand old age of 105 to become the country's oldest West Ham supporter

A Newport Pagnell man is the country’s oldest West Ham supporter after celebrating his 105th birthday.

Joseph Keane received a giant card themed around the football club he has supported for decades.

He also enjoyed some dancing, singing, a cake and a party meal.

"Joe loves his food and snacks almost 24 hours a day!” said Julie Roche, manager of MHA Westbury Grange nursing home where Joseph has lived since last year.

Before then, he lived in Upton Park, close to the the Boleyn Ground, which was once the West Ham home stadium.

When asked about his longevity, he said: “There are no secrets. I used to work outside when I was younger, and you just try and be healthy.”

Joseph added: “I really enjoyed my birthday, especially the dancing. It was a nice day, one which I really enjoyed, and I really like living at the home.”

Born in Waterford, Southern Ireland in 1917, he had six sisters and one brother and as a child enjoyed fishing, collecting stamps and gardening.

After school he worked as a paver. He met his wife, Mary after the war and they were together for 50 years.

They were married in April 1948 in Stratford and had three children. One of them, his daughter Catherine, lives across the road from the home so she can visit him regularly.