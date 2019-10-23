Milton Keynes man released by police after being arrested following stabbing incident

A Milton Keynes man who was arrested this morning by police investigating a stabbing in Northampton has been eliminated from enquiries.
Police investigations continue this afternoon after a young man staggered into a shop in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, at around 7.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) bleeding after being stabbed multiple times in the leg.
A 999 call was made from the shop to help the man who is in his early 20s.
He was taken to Northampton General Hospital in a serious condition but his condition was confirmed as stable this morning.
A 54-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested in connection with the incident but has since been released.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "He has been eliminated from enquiries."
Investigations continue and there will be a high police presence in the area around Wellingborough Road and Stimpson Avenue.
A house remains taped off in Stimpson Avenue this morning.