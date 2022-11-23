A 72-year old man from MK has tragically died after a fall while hiking in Snowdonia.

Retired engineer Raymond Turvey, who lives in Castlethorpe, is believe to have been a keen climber and hiker and a regular visitor to North Wales.

On Wednesday last week he set out for a hike alone on Glyder Fach on the Y Glyderau mountain range. A search and rescue team was sent out after he failed to return to his hostel accommodation that evening.

Mr Turvey’s body was found on Thursday lunchtime on the steep path which connects to Bristley Ridge, one of the most popular climbing spots in Snowdonia National Park

Rescuers said he appeared to have taken a “considerable fall”.

