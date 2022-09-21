Milton Keynes man who beat cancer to offer inspirational talks to help others

Chris Wardle will be holding a series of talks to help others overcome personal challenges

A man who set up a charity after battling cancer is to hold series of FREE motivational talks to help others overcome personal challenges.

The Life Challenges Series of Talks have been set up Chris Wardle who launched the Climb Your Mountain charity in 2008 after he confronted his own personal challenges to beat depression.

Over the last 14 years the charity has helped thousands of people by encouraging them to pursue outdoor activities and push themselves mentally, educationally, and physically.

The talks had been delayed due to Covid and to Charlie’s own battle with cancer but are now scheduled to start on Monday.

Charlie said: “I’ve experienced cancer first-hand and it was a real shock as it just came completely out of the blue. One of the big things I realised is that it doesn’t just affect the person going through it, it also affects their friends, family, colleagues and so many more people they’re close to.

“The subjects we’re talking about are ones that touch so many people and everyone will have some experience of cancer, depression or anxiety.”

The talks are to be held at David Lloyd Health Club on September 26, October 3 and October 10, between 6pm-8pm, and will cover three topics. Thy include ‘Dealing with Cancer – What I Have Learnt’, ‘Beating depression and becoming a Superhero’, and ‘Overcoming Anxiety and Boosting Confidence’.

Charlie added: “We want people to come away with a feeling that they can overcome anything. There may be things they didn’t realise, around these subjects or themselves. We want those coming to the talks to leave with additional knowledge and understanding to benefit themselves and others.

"On top of that we want to get people interested in the free walks and the free books which we feel will not only be interesting but beneficial to too.”

Further Information and advice will also be available for those wishing to continue their learning journey in their own time.