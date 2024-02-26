Milton Keynes man who endured childhood struggles in Mumbai embarks on fundraising campaign for Save the Children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A climbing enthusiast who endured childhood struggles in India is to take on an extraordinary challenge to help other children around the world through Save the Children charity.

Punit Parikh, 42 who lives in Milton Keynes but was born and raised in a small suburb of Mumbai in India.

His family of five had access to only 20 to 30 litres of drinking and cooking water daily and there was a continuous electricity shortage because the infrastructure was underdeveloped

Punit Parikh is to climb the three highest mountains in the Alps to help Save the Children charity

During a recent visit to Tanzania, to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, Punit witnessed children walking long distances to get water and access medical care. It was a stark reminder of the challenges he had faced growing up. It made him determined to turn his next climb into a fundraiser so that he could support youngsters around the world to have a brighter future.

in June he will be climbing some of Europe’s highest peaks, the three tallest mountains in the Alps, scaling a total of 13,500 meters elevation in just seven days to raise essential funds for international children’s charity Save the Children.

The first of the three treks will see Punit tackle Italy’s Grand Paradiso (4,061m), before moving onto Mont Blanc (4805m).. His final climb will be up Switzerland’s Monte Rosa - Dufourspitze (4,634m).

The challenge, named ‘Climb 4K for £4K’ is entirely self-funded and has seen Punit devote the last six months to a rigorous training programme.

So far, he has raised over £1,700 and hopes to reach £4,000 before he starts the challenge. You can view his fundraising page here.

He said: “Being raised in a small suburb of Mumbai in India, as a kid I experienced struggles that no child should have to including the lack of access to water, education, and medical care.

"It breaks my heart when I see children still struggling for life's essential needs around the world.

