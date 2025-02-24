Milton Keynes man who lived in a bus stop for almost 20 years tragically dies in collision outside his makeshift home

By Sally Murrer
Published 24th Feb 2025, 11:42 BST

The city is this week mourning an elderly man who spent almost 20 years living and sleeping in bus stops on MK roads.

Tragically, John Hickmott was involved in a collision with a car close to his makeshift home at Northfield. He died at the scene.

A 64-year-old former printer, John had shrugged off convention and had lived in various bus shelters around the city for the past 19 years.

Many people stopped to chat with him and take him hot meals, and his death was caused a wave of sympathy and tributes on social media.

John in his bus shelter home in Milton Keynes
John in his bus shelter home in Milton Keynes

He never appeared to be drunk, didn’t smoke, and his favourite treats were a bottle of Pepsi and a packet of Wotsits.

"He was a perfect gentleman and politely refused all offers of help to find proper housing. A bus shelter was where he chose to live and he was happy in his lifestyle,” said one of his regular visitors.

"It is bitterly ironic that he should be meet his death on the road just yards away from his ‘home’”

Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision, which happened on Wednesday last week on Tongwell Street (V11) near Northfield at 7.20pm.

People took John food and snacks
People took John food and snacks

The vehicle involved was a blue Ford Fusion and it is not thought the driver was injured.The road was closed for many hours afterwards while the Thames Valley Police Serious Collision unit attended.

Afterwards, flowers and tributes were laid around John’s bus shelter, which is outside the Audi garage, and many bear poignant messages saying how much the city will miss him.

The Audi shelter had been his chosen home for several years, but he had been moving around various bus stops in the city since the early 2000s, always preferring the old-fashioned ones with the long bench-type seating so he could sleep horizontally.

Numerous people urged the council to help him over the years, but he was already on the council’s homeless radar and officiers visited him regularly to offer him accomodation. Usually he refused, but if he did agree to a move, he always returned to his bus shelter within weeks.

Flowers and tributes have been left at John's bus stop
Flowers and tributes have been left at John's bus stop

In 2023, the council put John up in a hotel for a short spell – but he walked out a few weeks later to reoccupy his bus shelter.

Last year, the years of sleeping in a cramped space, often sitting upright without the bench seating, began taking its toll on John’s health.

Regular visitor Chris Bekooy told the Citizen at the time: "It’s affected his circulation and his feet are really swollen. It’s not good. And the weather is going to get colder and colder - it’s not right that he’s out there in extreme temperatures. Last winter, temperatures dropped to minus eight degrees one night and John almost froze to death. That can’t happen again.””

Chris revamped the council-owned bus shelter in a bid to make it more weatherproof. He insulated the inside with loft insulation, blocked up all the gaps and rigged up a makeshift door from a groundsheet.

Inside he put another groundsheet on the floor and bought a fold-up bed so John could sleep lying down. Finally he built shelving, so his meagre possessions can be neatly stacked.

Chris recorded his efforts on his TikTok page and you can view the video here.

John was delighted with his new home and urged people to stop being concerned. He once told the Citizen from his bus shelter:: “Honestly, I wish people would stop worrying about me...I have everything I need.”

Meanwhile, this week people are worrying about whether John will face a ‘Pauper’s Funeral’, which is a very basic service provided by the council for people with no money.

And they have suggested theTongwell Street bus stop should be named after him as a permanant tribute.

"It would be a lovely gesture. I think John would have liked that,” said one visitor.

