Milton Keynes man with multiple sclerosis to run the London Marathon as his swansong this weekend

An MK man with multiple sclerosis is determined to complete the London Marathon on Sunday, knowing it will be a battle just to stay upright.

James Nesbitt, 44, was an avid marathon runner for years, taking part in events all over the UK, Amsterdam and Barcelona.

But in 2018, while running Milton Keynes Winter Half, he started experiencing difficulties. His wife pulled him off the course after three miles and it became clear that something was very wrong.

James Nesbitt will run the London Marathon on Sunday

James went to see a doctor, and following some tests was warned that he may have a tumour. Finally in August 2019, after a lumbar puncture, doctors diagnosed him with relapsing MS.

“I try to look on the bright side of things and just get on with whatever life throws at me," he said.

"Day to day you wouldn’t notice that I have MS. I still run, but anything over six – eight miles is difficult because the fatigue starts to set in and my foot goes floppy. It becomes a battle to just stay upright and when I stop I just look ridiculous as my right leg just goes to jelly.”

Despite his MS symptoms, James has managed to complete two marathons and two half marathons since being diagnosed. However, he has made the difficult decision that London Marathon 2021 will be his last.

He is running it to raise funds for the MS Society

“I’m gutted that this will be my last marathon," he said. "Running has changed my life so much for the better and I have met some fantastic people along the way, so not being able to run feels like something is being stripped from me and it's only going to get worse.

“It’s important to me to stay positive, I’m not going to give up on the running and hopefully it’ll carry on as long as possible. I just have to come to terms with how much slower I am and how much I have to concentrate to lift that leg.”

Over 130,000 people live with MS in the UK. It damages nerves in your body and makes it harder to do everyday things, like walk, talk, eat and think.

Martin Mears, Head of Community and Events at the MS Society says: “James’s story is truly inspirational. We’re so proud of him and our entire team of London Marathon runners for taking on the challenge, and can’t wait to cheer them on as they run the iconic route on Sunday.

“Living with MS can be relentless painful and disabling, and we simply could not deliver our life-changing research, campaigning and services without the support of incredible people like James.”