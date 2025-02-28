Joe Slinn has created a new toy based on the Marching Powder film starring Danny Dyer

A Milton Keynes man who created a toy based on a new film starring Danny Dyer says he is delighted after it was used in promotion and marketing for the movie.

Joe Slinn, who runs Shark Sandwich Toys, created a toy based on Dyer’s character after seeing a trailer for the film Marching Powder, which is released in cinemas on Friday March 7.

Described as a rom-com with a kick, it sees Jack, played by Dyer, arrested for drugs offences, strive to repair his marriage and guide his step-brother, however his efforts fail when life spirals out of control.

Slinn, who has always been a toy collector, started toy making as a hobby six years ago, however this is not the first time one of his creations has been high-profile.

In 2022 Slinn created a gurning raver toy, based on a plastic model of Shaun Jackson, who became an unlikely meme back in 2014 when a video showing him dancing in a Preston nightclub went viral on the internet.

Explaining his inspiration to create a toy based on Dyer, Slinn said: "I saw a trailer for Marching Powder recently and have always been a fan of Danny Dyer.

"I have done a few Danny Dyer toys before and decided I had to do this one. It is the first time I have created a toy based on a film before its release.

"I finished it on Monday, posted it in the evening and it went from there.

Joe Slinn pictured with one of his daughters Lacey

"I never thought the film company would get hold of it. The next day I was contacted by 80s Casuals [a company which sells clothing and products related to football, music and films}.

"I was asked if I was interested in a deal with the distributor and said yes, and was then contacted by the film’s media company on the same day, asking if they could use it for advertising and marketing, and I agreed to this."

Slinn has been invited to the red carpet premiere of the Marching Powder in London next week in recognition of the toy.

Slinn, who works part-time in the world of motorsport, has plenty of eye-catching toys in his collection, including some based on American President Donald Trump.

"I like to do things that grab attention, and at the time of the attempted assassination Donald Trump was in the media a lot.

"A parody song was made, so I seized on it, and created toys.

"I don’t set out to create controversial toys, but sometimes I do end up doing stuff like that!

"My motto is that I make things that I would like to see, and I make toys that people don’t know they like until they see them."

Slinn said he wished to thank his colleague Pete Gawler whose engineering skills are helping meet the demand of recent orders, and also paid tribute to his family for their support.

"My family love the success I have, and I get great support from friends and family.

"I do get a lot of tongue-in-cheek comments about a fully grown man making toys!

"For me it is all about making and finishing a product, and I get a great buzz from completing things.

"I would do this for fun even if I was not making money, but the fact that I can and people enjoy it is a bonus."