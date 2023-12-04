Milton Keynes march makes its Point over Palestine as over 100 turn out

The ongoing violence in Gaza and Israel has been at the forefront of society in the past eight weeks

Free Palestine March and Vigil held at The Point in CMK

Over 100 people attended a Free Palestine march held on Saturday at The Point in Central Milton Keynes.

The event was organised by the Milton Keynes Peace and Justice Network, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel and mourning lives lost throughout the conflict.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marchers chanted “Stop Bombing Gaza” and “Free Palestine” as they handed out leaflets outlining the history of the region.

The march took place as a response to news that Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, will continue his military operation "with full force" despite calls for a ceasefire.

A vigil for those killed in the violence was held outside The Point where a poem by Palestinian Rafeef Ziadahwa was read by local poet and activist Elsie Bryant.

A two-minute silence was then held.

The march and vigil lasted around an hour and a half and was attended by people of all ages and backgrounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking after the event, Kevin Vickers, of Milton Keynes Peace and Justice Network, said: “We’ve seen virtually total silence from Milton Keynes’ MPs and councillors on the question of Palestine so it’s up to ordinary people to build the movement for peace. That means organising in our communities, schools, and workplaces to push for peace.