Milton Keynes Mayor and Mayoress given 'truly extraordinary' welcome when they visit Hindu temple in London

They were captivated by the Temple’s beauty and tranquillity
By Sally Murrer
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 12:35 BST
A party of dignitaries from Milton Keynes were given a “truly extraordinary” welcome when they visited the iconic Neasden Temple in London at the weekend.

The Temple was created by His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj and was inaugurated in 1995, heralding a pivotal moment for British Hinduism in the UK.

Many members of the Hindu community in Milton Keynes travel there for social, community and outreach activities, so MK Mayor Mick Legg and his Mayoress wife Mandy were invited to pay a visit.

Milton Keynes Mayor and Mayoress perform the ritual ceremony of Nilkanth Varni at Neasden TempleMilton Keynes Mayor and Mayoress perform the ritual ceremony of Nilkanth Varni at Neasden Temple
Accompanying them was Chloe D’Souza, who is the Youth Mayor of Milton Keynes.

The guests were greeted in a traditional Hindu manner with auspicious marks of welcome and goodwill before volunteers at the Temple guided them around the Mandir complex.

This visit was organised by BAPS volunteers from Milton Keynes to introduce Mr Legg and guests to all the activities that are organised by the Temple.

Cllr Legg said, “I, together with Mayoress Mandy, thoroughly enjoyed this annual visit. I am truly inspired by your work for the community and was captivated by the beauty and tranquillity of the Temple.”

Mrs Legg said: “The hospitality from volunteers both at the Temple and by its volunteers from Milton Keynes was truly extraordinary.”

Mrs Shivani Patel was one of the volunteer guides from Milton Keynes. She said: “It was an honour to welcome the Mayor and his guests for this annual visit and reinforce the cultural links we share with Milton Keynes.”

