Milton Keynes Mayor makes special visit to Woodlands Day Nursery

‘Impressive’ was the verdict of Milton Keynes Mayor Councillor Mick Legg when he joined children for cooking activities in their new mini kitchen at the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Woodlands Day Nursery in Downs Barn.
By Lauren ClarkeContributor
Published 14th Dec 2023, 11:20 GMT
Officially opening the newly renovated nursery in Byerly Place, Downs Barn, the Mayor and Mayoress joined children for cooking and mixing activities in the Preschool ‘child-sized’ kitchen complete with sink and oven.

Touring the new open plan spaces in the age-appropriate rooms, the library and the garden at the nursery, the Mayor said:

“The nursery spaces and resources are impressive, and I congratulate you all on the interesting learning activities you have created for the children who all look very happy,” he said, adding that the focus on best environmental practice and education was encouraging.

Milton Keynes Mayor Councillor, Mick Legg and Childbase Partnership colleagues Milton Keynes Mayor Councillor, Mick Legg and Childbase Partnership colleagues
Milton Keynes Mayor Councillor, Mick Legg and Childbase Partnership colleagues
Woodlands Day Nursery holds the Eco Schools top accolade – The Green Flag – for exceptional environmental awareness and practice.

The nursery is part of the award-winning employee owned Childbase Partnership, which has dominated ‘Best Places to Work’ Lists for over 14 years.

Pictured L-R Woodlands Manager, Alyson Hefferon, Mayor, Mayoress, Lorna Wigley, Childbase Director of Quality and Training and Louise Hill, Childbase Operations Director.

