Milton Keynes McDonald's nets £12,000 for charity with 37-team football tournament

A charity football match organised by McDonald’s in Milton Keynes has netted an impressive £12,000.

McDonald’s franchisee, Ken Tomkins, who owns six restaurants in Milton Keynes, organised the tournament to raise cash for Ronald McDonald House in Oxford, which provides free accommodation for families with children in hospital.

The winning team

There were 37 five-a-side teams competing, made up of local businesses and McDonald's employees from all over the country.

Ken said: “The McDonald’s crew and all those who took part in the tournament should feel very proud of themselves, as they’ve helped raise an incredible sum to support families in Oxford and beyond. We look forward to continuing to support the charity in every way we can in the future.”

Last year, the Ronald McDonald House in Oxford supported dozens of families coming directly from Milton Keynes.