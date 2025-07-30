The Milton Keynes Mega Comic Con, which celebrates all things television and gaming, is returning to Arena MK next month.

Organised by Striking Events, the Mega Comic Con takes place on Sunday August 10 with more than 200 tables to browse in the traders hall, including stands selling retro toys, merchandise, collectables, clothes and pokemon cards.

Other activities include a car display featuring vehicles such as Lightning McQueen, The Pikachu car and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles van.

There will also be gatherings of costume groups for fans to meet including stormtroopers, pirates and Captain America.

Free activities to enjoy inside the arena include a 360 video spin, lightsabre training, Doctor Who display and children and adult cosplay competitions.

Striking Events aims to bring comic con events to towns and cities across the country, with this latest edition in Milton Keynes open between 9.30am and 5pm.

Tickets are available in advance now from the event’s website starting at £13 for adults, £10 for teenagers and £8 for children, with tickets rising by £2 across all categories if purchased on the day.

The event is open from 9.30am for anyone with additional needs, at 10am for advanced ticket holders and from 10.30am for on the day sales.

