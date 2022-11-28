A tear-jerking song to rival that of BBC’s Dementia Choir has been performed by members of a local memory club.

The Fenny Stratford & Bletchley and Aspley Guise Helping Hands Memory Club is for people aged 65 plus who are living with early to mid-stage dementia or showing symptoms of cognitive impairment.

Following the success of the BBC programme called Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure, where members even release their own single, city club volunteer Dick Evans was inspired to write his own music and lyrics.

Called The Person That You’ve Known, it’s performed by local members and explains how they still enjoy being talked to and encouraged to re-live old memories.

The lyrics state: “Look at me my life is slowly changing from what used to be, but I am still the person that you’ve known. Stay with me, remembering it doesn’t come so easily, though I am still the person that you’ve known.

You can hear the choir performing the song, along with other Christmas pieces, at a special concert on December 5 at Bletchley’s Water Eaton Church Centre at 3pm. The suggested donation for entry is £3.

Helping Hands clubs are run by DBS cleared volunteers who are dementia aware and trained in safeguarding. They aim to provide stimulating activities that will build self confidence and encourage social interaction in a supportive and non-judgemental atmosphere.

