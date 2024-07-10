Milton Keynes midwife loses her 'beautiful and caring' young son in tragic accident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fundraising page has been set up to help a Milton Keynes midwife who has lost her 14-year-old son in a tragic accident.

Jonathan Debnam, 14, was killed when he was involved in a collision with a bus last week.

Police described it as “an incredibly sad incident” and gave their sympathy to the boy’s family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family friend Melanie Smith set up a GoFundMe page for Jonathan’s devastated mum Jackie, who works at MK Hospital.

Jonathan Debnam, 14, died in a tragic accident involving a collision with a bus

Melanie said: “Jackie is not only a beautiful soul but she means so much to so many people...She works at Milton Keynes hospital as a midwife, always treating others with such kindness and compassion, putting everyone before herself."

She added: “Jonathan was a shining star. Hhe was kind, clever and such a caring boy with the biggest of hearts just like his mum and big sister Ellie...Jackie and Ellie deserve the support from our community to provide their wonderful son and brother with the celebration of his life he deserves.”

The family would like to have a bench placed in Jonathan’s favourite spot so others can sit and share all of their memories and stories of Jonathan, said Melanie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraising page prompted a mass of donations and exceeded its £10,000 target in less than two days. It can be viewed here.

Jonathan, a keen army cadet, died last Thursday (July 4) when he was hit by a bus on the A600 just outside his home village of Shortstown near Bedford.

His family have released a tribute to him saying: “We are truly devastated by the tragic loss of our beloved son. Jonathan was a funny, kind and intelligent boy who loved his family and friends with all his heart.

“Jonathan was a budding chef from an early age, an animal lover and an active member of the Army cadets, being involved in cadet camps and supporting other cadets through teaching first aid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had plans to train to work for the Disasters Emergency Committee, so he could make a career out of helping others in their time of need.