Milton Keynes millionaire writes best-selling book on how to clear debts quickly and get wealthy

Nine years ago, she was struggling with £60,000 worth of debts

A millionaire MK businesswoman has written a book on how to get wealthy after successfully clearing her own £60,000 worth of debts.

Sarah Poynton-Ryan’s book Money Mechanics became a number one best-seller on the day it was launched last September and this month the audiobook version is being launched.

"I wrote the book to help everyday people to engineer their money, reduce debt, make their money go further and plan for their futures and the futures of their children,” she said.

Her sage advice is based on personal experience as just nine years ago Sarah herself was struggling with debts totaling £60,000.

Living in Bradwell, the former Ousedale School pupil had made “poor financial choices” while at uni and had a love for “living for the weekend” and splashing the cash.

She had started her own photo booth business for weddings and events, quitting a steady recruitment job to do so.

"But I didn’t really know how to run a business properly...By the middle of 2015 when I got married I was roughly £60,000 in debt. I had credit cards, overdrafts, loans etc,” she said.

"I’d worked really hard since getting my first job on my 15th birthday and I felt like I had nothing to show for it.”

Sarah decided she needed to find another income and she started a property consultancy, helping people to build their property portfolios and taking a consultancy fee for her service.

"To my surprise it took off and I scaled this new business quite quickly. Invoicing around £100,000 in fees (turnover not profit) in 12 months. I was still running the failing photo business although it started to do a little better and I’d had to take some temping adhoc work to keep the wolf from the door.

“By the time the end of 2016 came round it was the first time I had ever had ‘spare money’. I had earned enough to pay all the bills, run the business, clear some of my debt and I was learning about how money worked.

"By the time 2017 was finished I had cleared all of my bad debt. And I was back to having money of my own.”

Today 40-year-old Sarah’s net worth is more than £1m.

“I was financially and emotionally buckled eight years ago and now I’m a millionaire with enough invested to see my retirement okay,” she said.

“I have spent the last six years engineering my money. I now invest in property, stocks and shares, and businesses and I even dabble in crypto, and foreign exchange.

“I decided to write Money Mechanics because it occurred to me that if I had no idea how to engineer my money then most people like me probably didn’t either. Growing up we didn’t talk about money...I’ve had a lifetime of hearing that ‘money is the root of all evil’ and I wanted to show people that it isn’t and actually people really can start contributing to their futures right now with as little as £10.”