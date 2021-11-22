Milton Keynes miracle twin doubles in weight - and is now almost the size of a small drinks bottle

The surviving MK miracle twin has now doubled her birthweight - to 1lb 10oz.

Little Lily Bickerdike-Guile weighed just 15oz when she was born last month at just 24 weeks gestation.

Lily weighed just 15oz and her twin sister Daisy was 1lb loz.

Little Lily has double in size - but is still smaller than this bottle

Sadly Daisy lost her fight for life earlier this month, much to the heartbreak of mum Cheryl Guile and dad Ray Bickerdike.

But Lily, the smaller twin, has continued to amaze doctors at Oxford' s John Radcliffe Hospital with her progress and is now 33 days old. If still in the womb, she would be 29 weeks and three days gestation.

She has grown some hair and her eyes, which were previously fused shut, are now open. Her breathing has improved so much that she has come off of the high frequency ventilator and is now on the conventional ventilator.

"She has more than doubled in weight and is now 1lb 10oz. The picture below is a comparison to a small 7up bottle," said Cheryl. "She's our dainty little doll who is so strong and mighty."

Lily has grown some hair and can open her eyes now