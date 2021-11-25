Milton Keynes MK tip booking system given 5 out 5 star rating by users

Milton Keynes residents have judged MK Council’s tip booking system to be a resounding success, with 85% of people using the quick and easy system giving it a 5-star rating.

Since August, around 20,000 local people booking a slot rated the system and 91% chose to give it at least 4 stars.

MK’s tips are used by hundreds of thousands of residents annually, and bookings were introduced in May 2020 to help protect local people during Covid-19.

same day bookings are available at MK's tips

Following their feedback, the council launched same day booking slots last month as well as new options to cancel and reschedule bookings online. Early figures show customer satisfaction is rising even further as a result.

Cllr Lauren Townsend, Cabinet member for the Public Realm said, “I’m delighted that so many local people are happy with the system. We introduced bookings to keep people safer during the pandemic, but this isn’t the only advantage.

“We used to see queues of cars on busy roads nearby, and that’s a thing of the past. It’s also stopped people from outside MK using our tips instead of their own, which puts less strain on resources and means we’ve saved around £220,000. Before the booking system, one in five people using our tips weren’t local.”