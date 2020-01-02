Milton Keynes mosque members bring gifts to emergency services to help combat "big issue" of Islamophobia

Members of the Zainabiyya Islamic Centre in Milton Keynes took Christmas presents to local emergency services workers to show their appreciation for the hard work they put in all year round.

Volunteers distributed presents to Great Holm Fire Station, MK Police Station and Milton Keynes Hospital.

The firefighters were delighted with the gifts

A spokesman for the Islamic Centre said: "As Islamophobia is a big issue today, building relationships within the local community is upmost importance by gathering people together to

wrap Christmas presents to share at hospitals, fire stations and police stations."

Kumayl Rajani, President of Zainabiya Islamic Centre said: "We would like to welcome all to our centre faith or no faith. Building relationships within the local community is very important in this day and age."

One of the volunteers, Nusrat Somji, said: "Islam teaches us to be selfless to put others' needs before our own. Being given the opportunity to provide just a small token of our appreciation to the selfless men and women in our emergency services who sacrifice time with their families is an honour."

Chris Montague from the Great Holm Fire station said: "Thank you for your visit to the Fire Station and for your kind gifts from the mosque. If you would ever like a visit to the mosque we will be very happy to come down."