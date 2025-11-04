Milton Keynes' most green-fingered town wins national Britain in Bloom gold award

The town with the prettiest flower displays in Milton Keynes has once again achieved success in the prestigious Britain in Bloom contest.

The green-fingered bunch of volunteers in Stony Stratford have scooped countless awards for their horticultural skills over the years, including 11 golds in the regional category of the competition.

But this year they have excelled themselves – by winning their first national level award.

"It's a real honour to get Gold at the National Finals. We've won Gold at the Regional level many times - but at the National Level - this is a first for us!” said spokesperson Judy Deveson.

The historic town has scooped countless awards over the years and the competition judges have declared the place a “delight” to visit.

Volunteers work hard all year round to keep the floral displays looking magnificent and also produce fruit and vegetables from community garden projects.

This year they gained a special award for the Heritage orchard in the north of the town.

Judy said: “The Stony Stratford in Bloom volunteers worked tirelessly all year to keep the town looking good - but others groups such as the Business Association with their lovely hanging baskets, and Hazel Wallis's church gardens, the York House Community Gardens volunteers, the It's Your Neighbourhood groups in Fullers Slade, Galley Hill, the North End Pond and Wildlife Area and the Rowans all played a part.”

The projects were also supported by the Stony Stratford Town Council, Millstream, Axiom, and MKC Environmental waste team.