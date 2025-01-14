Milton Keynes most misspelt names revealed. Is yours one of them?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research has revealed the names that are most commonly missspelt by other people.

The study was conducted by QR Code Generator, whose experts analysed Google search data to establish which names had the highest monthly searches for their correct spelling.

Niamh took the top spot of the UK’s most misspelt names. The spelling for the name, which means ‘bright’, had an average of 4,110 monthly searches in the UK. Common incorrct spellings of the name included Neve, Nieve, Neave, Neavh or Neeve.

The most misspelt boys name was Aaron, which amassed 2,670 monthly searches for the correct spelling.

The spelling of some popular names causes real confusion

Surprisingly, many royal names also rank highly for being commonly misspelt, including George, Charlotte, Margaret and Diana.

The second most missplet girls name was Rachel, which notched up an average of 2,770 Google searches being made each month by Brits for the correct spelling. The popularity of the name skyrocketed in the late 90’s, most probably from the success of the TV show Friends. But it has multiple spelling variations, including Rachael and Rachal and often foxes people.

The name Margaret is the fourth most misspelt name in the UK, with an average of 2,410 searches each month.

The fifth most misspelt name by Brits is Sheila. The name, which means ‘heavenly’, has variations of Shelagh and Sheelagh and has 2,150 monthly average searches for the correct spelling.

Also in the top 10 were the names Isabella, Phoebe, Yvonne, Aaliyah and Naomi.

Girls’ names appeared to be more difficult to spell with 70% of the top ten names being girls names.

The top misspelt boys names included Graham, Elijah, Neil, Matthew, Keith, Alastair and Daniel .

A spokesperson from QR Code Generator said: “Every name can be spelled in various and often unique ways, which can often make the name more sentimental or stand out from it's usual spelling.

"That being said, it is interesting to see which names have Brits the most puzzled when it comes to their spelling, as many on the list are incredibly popular, particularly in celebrity culture with names such as Diana, Margaret and George all topping the lists.”