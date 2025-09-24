Milton Keynes’ most popular children’s library reopens bigger and better

Milton Keynes’ most popular children’s library has reopened on the ground floor - now bigger and more accessible than before.

The children’s library was temporarily closed for developments to make it bigger and more accessible.

A special event was held on Monday, September 22 to celebrate the reopening of the newly revamped venue.

The Mayor of the city, Councillor James Lancaster and Deputy Leader, Councillor Lauren Townsend attended the special event, along with pupils from Oldbrook First School and local author Paula Harrison.

Deputy Leader of Milton Keynes City Council, Councillor Lauren Townsend, at the newly expanded city centre children’s library. Photo: Milton Keynes City Council

The opening ribbon was cut and the children explored the new space.

They were later treated to a reading from the author’s latest book.

Deputy Leader of Milton Keynes City Council, Councillor Lauren Townsend said: “At a time when many councils across the country are sadly having to reduce or even close their library services, we are proud to be doing the opposite.

“We know our libraries are really valued by families and over the summer people borrowed 105,000 children’s books plus thousands more e-books.

“Our newly expanded children’s library is at the heart of the city and is easier to access than ever before. It’s great to see children of all ages making the most of this wonderful space.”

Central Library welcomes more than 4,000 visitors each week and is one of ten libraries run by the city council.

There are 28,000 local children with library cards and 30% of Central Library members are under 18.

Its children's library is home to more than 32,000 titles and this summer, almost 3,000 local children joined the Summer Reading Challenge.

The Central Library runs exciting events, clubs and activity sessions including Lego and Duplo club, knit and natter groups and one-to-one computer help.

You can visit the Milton Keynes City Council libraries page to find out more.