Milton Keynes motorists warned of road closures to avoid over next fortnight

Motorists in Milton Keynes have been warned of 12 road closures to avoid on the National Highways network.

Three are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

> A5, from 8pm January 5 to 6am February 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford Roundabout to Portway Roundabout - carriageway closures, entry slip road closures, lane closures, layby closure, speed restrictions, diversion route and local authority diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of National Highways.

>• A5, from 4pm January 13 to midnight, April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit slip road lane closure due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

> A5, from 8pm January 27 to 6am May 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

> A421, from 10pm February 10 to 5am February 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to junction 15 - entry slip road closure, exit slip road closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to inspection/survey works on behalf of Ringway.

> A5, from 8pm February 11 to 5am February 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Little Brickhill to Coldecotte - short stops for sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 8pm February 12 to 5am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, A5 Ashland - short stops due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 8pm February 14 to 6am March 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Bletcham Way exit slip - lane closure and diversion route for bridge works on behalf of Milton Keynes Council.

> A5, from 9.30am February 17 to 3.30pm February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Kellys Kitchen - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm February 17 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 - exit slip road short stops due to sign - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

> M1, from 10pm February 17 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

> A5, from 8pm February 24 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Redmoor Roundabout to Portway Roundabout - lane closure for structure - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

> M1, from 10pm February 24 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Costain.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.