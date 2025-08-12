A musician who touched the hearts of many has died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Tributes have poured in this week for Tracy Walters, who sang and played harmonica in a number of city bands – including the T-Bone Boogie Band in the 1980s.

Known for his colourful dress and energy, he bought joy to thousands of people.

In a touching announcement, his family said: “Tracy was a man who lived life with music in his heart, kindness in his soul, and an endless willingness to help others.”

Born and raised in Leighton Buzzard, he became a well-known and much-loved figure in the town before moving to New Bradwell in Milton Keynes in the 1970s. He rapidly became known by many for his warmth, good humour, and the way he treated everyone with kindness and respect.

His family said: “His creativity extended beyond the stage from community art projects to busking in the streets, and even working as a skilled tree surgeon, Tracy’s life was rich with colour, adventure, and connection.

“Tracy was also a man of unmistakable style and grace. Known for his many rings, brothel creepers, cravats, and tailored jackets, he carried himself with a timeless elegance that turned heads and left a wonderful lasting impression.

“Tracy was, in every sense, a true gentleman.”

Above all, he was a family man, a devoted husband of Tina, proud father to Nicola and Germaine, proud father in law, adoring Pops to his four beautiful granddaughters, and cherished great-grandfather to three great-grandchildren.

“He will live on in the hearts of his family and friends, he will forever be remembered for his music, his generosity, his style, his gentle spirit, his love of long conversations, books and interest in the people and world around him,” said his family.

“Tracy leaves a lifetime of beautiful memories, and the streets, the stages, and the hearts he touched will continue to echo with his legacy for years to come. But more than anything he will live forever in the hearts of his family and those who knew and loved him.

“Rest in peace, Tracy, you will be for ever missed, always loved and your music plays on.”